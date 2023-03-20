Agri-food exports to Japan reached a record €164 million in 2022

The province of Almeria has the lowest export turnover to Japan of all the other Andalusian provinces, with a total of €141,000.

Seville is ahead, leading agri-food sales in 2022, contributing 39 per cent of the Andalusian total, with €64 million; followed by Malaga with sales worth €49 million, 29.8 per cent of the total and a growth of 40 per cent compared to the previous year.

The province of Cadiz is in third place with a total of €19.8 million and is the second fastest growing with an increase in sales of 60 per cent compared to 2021.

Cordoba becomes the fourth exporting province with a total of €12.4 million, 7.6 per cent of the total; followed by Jaen, in fifth place, with an export value of 1€1.4 million, 7 per cent of the total and an increase of 44 per cent.

Granada is the province that has grown the most in 2022 with more than double the sales (+129 per cent) and is sixth in terms of exports with a total of €6.8 million.

Huelva has the lowest sales with €205,000.