Almeria’s favourite town for holiday rentals

By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 14:05
View of the Mediterranean beach of El Zapillo in Almeria. Image: Lux Blue / Shutterstock.com
Or, perhaps, they simply want to make a getaway in spring to spend a weekend in an environment surrounded by nature, away from the big cities.
The current trend when it comes to planning a few days away from home is to look for tourist accommodation on the internet, whether houses or flats.
This is becoming more and more common, especially in places where there is a shortage of hotel accommodation.
One of the most important websites in this sector is Holidu.
Based on all the data they collected during the month of February they have elaborated a ranking of the most searched destinations and one of them is Almeria.
According to Holidu, Carboneras has been the third most searched town in Andalusia on its website to book a holiday rental.
It is only surpassed by the towns of Niebla (Huelva) and Soportújar (Granada). With 1900 searches in February, Carboneras surpasses other destinations such as Aracena (Huelva) and Castril (Granada).
