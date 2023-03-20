BREAKING: Body of missing Rugby League star discovered one year after he disappeared Close
Trending:

Almeria’s favourite town for holiday rentals

By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 14:05

View of the Mediterranean beach of El Zapillo in Almeria. Image: Lux Blue / Shutterstock.com

Summer is approaching and many people are starting to plan their holidays.

Or, perhaps, they simply want to make a getaway in spring to spend a weekend in an environment surrounded by nature, away from the big cities.

The current trend when it comes to planning a few days away from home is to look for tourist accommodation on the internet, whether houses or flats.

This is becoming more and more common, especially in places where there is a shortage of hotel accommodation.

One of the most important websites in this sector is Holidu.

Based on all the data they collected during the month of February they have elaborated a ranking of the most searched destinations and one of them is Almeria.

According to Holidu, Carboneras has been the third most searched town in Andalusia on its website to book a holiday rental.

It is only surpassed by the towns of Niebla (Huelva) and Soportújar (Granada). With 1900 searches in February, Carboneras surpasses other destinations such as Aracena (Huelva) and Castril (Granada).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading