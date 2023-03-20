Always growing: The Euro Weekly News is coming to Murcia and the Costa Calida!

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 March 2023 • 13:16

As Spain’s community of English-speaking expatriates continues to thrive, so does the Euro Weekly News; and due to overwhelming demand we are now expanding into the Costa Calida-Murcia!

Yes, the Euro Weekly News is coming to Murcia region and we are so looking forward to seeing you all from Thursday, March 30 onwards.

In its 25-year history, the Euro Weekly News has constantly innovated, created and expanded to become Spain’s largest English-language newspaper. And now the paper you love is getting EVEN bigger!

Covering everywhere from Bolnuevo to San Pedro Del Pinetar and Camposol to Cabo de Palos, the new Costa Calida edition will bring you, our valued readers, the same local and community news and information you already enjoy in the Euro Weekly News’ six other editions.

With a booming English language community, Murcia is one of Spain’s highly popular areas with expatriates and tourists alike. From the beauty of the Mar Menor to the splendor of Cartagena’s Roman past, this vibrant part of Spain deserves its own spotlight. And the Euro Weekly News will be doing just that.

Expect a full local news section covering every local area, including Cartagena, Mazarron, Los Alcazares, and La Manga. You’ll also find weekly Spanish national news on the issues that matter most to you, including driving licences, residencia and petrol prices.

With thousands of papers being distributed every week to the Costa Calida’s most popular areas, more of you will also have access to the columnists you love, from Leapy Lee to David Worboys and motoring expert Mark Slack.

Our expert team of local writers are also ready to hear from you about the stories you most want to share, so if you have news or an event you would like us to cover, contact [email protected]

To find out exactly where to pick up your copy, contact [email protected]

Or to get your business in front of tens of thousands of eyes, contact our expert advertising team at [email protected]

Look out for the new Euro Weekly News Costa Calida edition on March 30!

