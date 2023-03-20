As Decentralised Exchanges gain popularity, Crypto Tokens like Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and TMS Network (TMSN) attract investors.

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 9:57

Decentralised exchanges (DEXes) offer value through enhanced security and privacy, allowing users to maintain control over their funds and private keys, providing anonymity without needing personal identification. These features make Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and TMS Network (TMSN) — now in the second phase of presale — appealing to those who prioritise security, privacy, and autonomy in the crypto space.

Uniswap (UNI) – Decentralised Exchange Swaps Order Book for Liquidity Pools

Uniswap (UNI) is the native token of the Uniswap (UNI) platform, a decentralised exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum blockchain. The most distinctive aspect of Uniswap (UNI) is its use of Automated Market Makers (AMMs) to facilitate trading various cryptocurrencies.

Traditional exchanges rely on an order book system, where buyers and sellers place orders at specific prices. In contrast, Uniswap (UNI) ’s AMMs replace the order book with liquidity pools, where users can deposit their Uniswap (UNI) tokens to earn fees. These liquidity pools maintain a balance of two tokens, and the prices are determined by a constant product market maker formula, which adjusts token prices based on the relative supplies in the pool.

Uniswap (UNI) token holders have governance rights, allowing them to vote on proposed platform protocol and development changes. This decentralised governance structure encourages the community to take an active role in shaping the future of the Uniswap (UNI) platform.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) – High-Speed Trading Offset by Narrower Token Offering.

As the native utility token of PancakeSwap (CAKE), a DEX built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), PancakeSwap (CAKE) also leverages Automated Market Makers (AMMs) to facilitate token swaps. However, its use of BSC provides users with faster transaction speeds and lower fees compared to Ethereum-based DEXes.

The PancakeSwap (CAKE) token has multiple use cases within the PancakeSwap (CAKE) ecosystem. It can be staked to provide liquidity to pools, allowing users to earn a portion of the trading fees as a reward. Users can also stake PancakeSwap (CAKE) tokens in “Syrup Pools” to earn additional tokens or participate in Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), which are similar to Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) but use a token sale model based on yield farming.

Additionally, PancakeSwap (CAKE) token holders can participate in PancakeSwap (CAKE) ’s governance process, voting on proposals related to platform upgrades, new features, or changes to existing protocols. This fosters a decentralized and community-driven approach to the platform’s development and decision-making.

TMS Network (TMSN) – The Best All-Round Exchange Lures Investors.

Newcomer TMS Network (TMSN) is taking all the inherent advantages of DEXes and upping the ante. Built on the robust Ethereum backbone, TMS Network (TMSN) provides traders with the capacity to trade traditional finance assets like CFDs, Forex and derivatives on a crypto platform.

But TMS Network (TMSN) is more than an exchange; it’s a fully-fledged trading toolbox and investor education center.

Holding client profitability as a core value, TMS Network (TMSN) offers token holders a comprehensive catalog of educational materials in the form of videos, podcasts, and guides that will equip users with all the knowledge needed to trade efficiently and profitably.

With a host of tools such as automated trading bots, arbitrage signals, strategy builders, and even social trading, TMS Network (TMSN) gives even the most demanding of veteran traders the tools to trade effectively.

Set to become the dominant force in exchanges, TMS Network (TMSN) is grabbing the attention of investors and has already sold out the first phase of presale to the tune of half a million dollars. Currently, in its second presale phase, TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available at $0.038.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido