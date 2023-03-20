Asian markets fall on Monday as global banking affected by recent bailouts

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 9:55

Share markets down in Asia too/Shutterstock Images

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Monday after UBS agreed to buy its banking rival Credit Suisse in a €3.05 billion takeover over the weekend, according to CNBC.

The Hang Seng index led losses in the region, falling 2.74% and dragged down by health-care stocks. The Hang Seng Tech index was 2.66% lower.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.48% to end the day at 3,234.91.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.38% to close at 6,898.5.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.42%, closing at 26,945.67 and the Topix dropped 1.54% to end at 1,929.3.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.69% and finished at 2,379.2, but the Kosdaq bucked the trend, closing 0.6% higher at 802.2.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell to round off a roller coaster week as investors pulled back from positions in First Republic and other bank shares amid lingering concerns over the state of the U.S. banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.19%, the S&P 500 slid 1.10%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.74%.

Relative calm has been restored to the banking industry after the March 10 collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US thanks to the provision of huge sums of emergency cash from lenders of last resort—central banks—and some of the industry’s strongest players.

Markets remain on edge: Benchmark indexes of shares in US and European banks have lost 20% and 13% respectively since the close of trading last Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that growing stress in the banking sector has boosted the odds of a US recession within the next 12 months. The bank now believes that the American economy has a 35% chance of entering a recession within a year, up from 25% before the banking sector meltdown started.

