By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 0:00

Image of Barcelona players celebrating. Credit: [email protected]_cat

Barcelona virtually sealed the LaLiga title with a last-gasp El Clasico win over Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

This season’s LaLiga title race looks to be virtually all over after Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 this evening, Sunday, March 19. A dramatic last few minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou saw Franck Kessie grab the winning goal with 92 minutes on the clock. Today’s win moves them 12 points clear of Carol Ancelotti’s side, with 12 games left to play.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was called into action as early as the first minute to stop Karim Benzema from scoring for the visitors. Against the run of play, Los Blancos were ahead after only nine minutes when Ronald Araujo headed the ball into his own net.

Robert Lewandowski with a powerful drive, and then a header from Raphinha were superbly dealt with by Thibaut Courtois as Barca searched for an equaliser. It eventually came on the stroke of halftime when Raphina’s initial effort was blocked by the Madrid keeper but Sergi Roberto was on hand to bury the rebound.

A late strike from substitute Marco Asensio looked to have won the match for Real Madrid but his goal was ruled out as offside by the VAR. Just as a 1-1 appeared to be the final score, up popped Kessie, latching onto a pass from Alejandro Balde, to give Barca the 2-1 win.

“The league is not decided but it’s a huge win of course. I think we deserved the win and we were better than Real Madrid, we created more opportunities”, said Barcelona coach Xavi after the match.

Sergio Roberto stressed: “You can never say the title is over but we have now gone 12 points clear so it’s difficult for them. It’s down to us and that’s the most important thing. I’m just glad to have helped the team with a goal. It was epic at the end and I’m pleased for Franck to get the goal”.

“The game swung when we thought Asensio had scored, it was ruled offside and we scored. It feels even better when you win with a late goal and it’s fantastic to do so in front of our supporters”, he added, as reported by bbc.com.

🔊 Un dia de partit… 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/eeWmSvndZM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) March 19, 2023

