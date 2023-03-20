Big Eyes Coin releases BULLRUN250 for extra 250% ROI; Solana and Bitcoin Trade in Green Amid UBS-Credit Suisse Merger

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 19:26

Prominent banking institutions plummeting, financial contagion, and Fed price hikes — these are some of the unfortunate news the financial and business industry is facing momentarily. The second largest Swiss bank and part of the global systemic important banks, Credit Suisse, followed suit, reportedly sinking to its record low.

The waves of confidence crises of investors in the traditional finance industry have been a boon for the crypto space, nevertheless. Cryptocurrency prices have been dramatically rising over the weekend, with a global market capitalisation of $1.22 Trillion, reports CoinGecko. Even the new feline meme token Big Eyes Coin got so excited about the bull market that it released its newest BULLRUN250!

“Too Big to Fail”

UBS, a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services firm, acquired the sinking Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion — less than half of its market cap at the close of trading on Friday, says The Financial Times. To salvage Credit Suisse, the Swiss authorities urged its rival UBS to merge with the former.

Credit Suisse is part of the systemically important financial institutions, otherwise known as “too big to fail.” Its ultimate failure (i.e., bankruptcy) might be the eventual wake of financial contagion and lead to a global crisis, much like what happened in 2008.

UBS Shares Drop by 10%

Now that things are starting to calm down following acquisition news, the UBS shares seem to reap the repercussions. The Financial Times also reports on Monday that UBS shares plunged by more than 10% in early trading. There is no concrete reason for its decrease in shares, but at a distance view, it may be due to a lack of confidence in the merger.

Solana and Bitcoin enjoy the Bull Market

Many investors and traders have been evidently losing confidence in the traditional financial industry, apparent through the sudden increase in cryptocurrency prices. Although this is admittedly a sad season for the conventional financial market, this is undoubtedly a boon for the crypto space.

Cryptocurrencies are trading in green amid the bull run for a week now, with a global market cap of $1.22 trillion. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin dominates the race, with a trading price of $28,260.23 on Monday. It also had a market cap of $546,066,122,713 and a 24-hour trading volume of $48,990,960,382.

As for the rising and well-reputed Solana, it’s showing big wins with a 24-hour trading volume of $899,326,758, a market cap of $8,945,542,686, and a trading price of $23.32.

The data reflected above were obtained from CoinMarketCap on Monday.

Big Eyes Coin and its $BIG Promises

Big Eyes Coin, a pre-released feline meme token set to launch in a few months, boasts an advanced security system. Audited by smart contract auditing company Solidity Finance and verified by crypto project voting site CoinSniper, Big Eyes Coin promises a safe ecosystem for all its users.

But, this isn’t the only thing Big Eyes Coin has vowed to its community. It pledges to allocate a fraction of its earnings to causes concerning marine life. It also commits to providing a huge return on investment (ROI) for its user base!

BIG’s almost expiring ‘300’ vault pin promises users as much as 300% extra loot boxes on top of 5000% ROI! Token holders, in essence, get 3x of their original earnings for over $100 loot boxes.

BULLRUN250 in Time for the Bull Market!

BIG releases its BULLRUN250 — where users get an extra 250% ROI — in time for the Bull Market! Click and follow the below links to find out more:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

