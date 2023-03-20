By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 2:10

Body of missing Rugby League star discovered one year after he disappeared

More than one year after he disappeared, the body of the missing Rugby League star Bryn Hargreaves has finally been found.

A massive search operation was launched after the former prop forward’s disappearance in January 2022 when he failed to turn up for work, where he had a job in the oil and gas industry.

Police units with tracker dogs combed large areas of West Virginia but they failed to detect any sign of him. To raise the money to pay for a private detective, his family even started a GoFundMe page.

Bryn’s older brother Gareth broke the tragic news on Facebook, posting: “RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn. We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information x”.

Maria Andrews, the rugby player’s mother, also posted on Facebook: “Not something I wanted to be sharing”, she wrote. “I’m in bits #heartbroken my beautiful son Bryn, I can’t think of any words to describe the pain xx”.

Hargreaves moved to America following a glittering career in Rugby League in England. He represented Wigan Warriors in the Super League, which was his boyhood dream come true. In 2008 Bryn was a part of the St Helens side that the 2008 Challenge Cup. His final club was the legendary Bradford Bulls, whose demise led to him making the decision to head to the US.

Speaking in June 2022, while the search was at its height, his brother Gareth explained: “Bryn had mental health issues and was in severe pain with his back from a car accident in December 2021. He’d also been away from his family at Christmas. The most likely scenarios were that he decided to harm himself or had decided to disappear for a bit and come back”.

“But five months on, those two possibilities look less likely because you’ve got to think a body would turn up. We had his bank account investigated by the police which showed there were no withdrawals and his wallet and his ID and passport are all still in his apartment so he had no means of access to his cash and no ID to travel”, he continued.

Gareth added: “So you start to think of the other possibility, that he didn’t plan to go missing and that someone has had some input, through abduction or something along those lines. You start to think of all the weird things at the time which start to add up. When the police went around to his apartment, the door was closed but unlocked and the shower was still on”.

“And on the night of his disappearance, he had ordered a couple of bottles of gin from a mail order firm to be delivered in the next day or two”, his brother concluded, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

