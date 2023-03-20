By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 10:49
BREAKING: Russia threatens to strike International Criminal Court with hypersonic missile after Putin´s arrest warrant
Image: Northfoto Shutterstock.com
Dmitry Medvedev has warned of “monstrous consequences” after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that they could strike it with a hypersonic missile
Medvedev, who is the deputy head of the Russian federation security council made this statement on Monday, March 20, on his Telegram Channel, as per Newsweek.
He added, “The ICC judges got excited in vain. Look, they say, we are brave, we did not c*** ourselves to raise a hand against the largest nuclear power,”
“Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets. It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic ‘Onyx’ from the North Sea from a Russian ship at the Hague courthouse”, wrote Medvedev
He continued, “And the court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATOcountry. Therefore, a war will not start. They will be afraid. And no one will regret. So, citizens of the judge, look carefully into the sky”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.