By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 10:49

BREAKING: Russia threatens to strike International Criminal Court with hypersonic missile after Putin´s arrest warrant Image: Northfoto Shutterstock.com

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Russia will strike the International Criminal Court after they announced an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Dmitry Medvedev has warned of “monstrous consequences” after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that they could strike it with a hypersonic missile

Medvedev, who is the deputy head of the Russian federation security council made this statement on Monday, March 20, on his Telegram Channel, as per Newsweek.

He added, “The ICC judges got excited in vain. Look, they say, we are brave, we did not c*** ourselves to raise a hand against the largest nuclear power,”

“Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets. It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic ‘Onyx’ from the North Sea from a Russian ship at the Hague courthouse”, wrote Medvedev

He continued, “And the court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATOcountry. Therefore, a war will not start. They will be afraid. And no one will regret. So, citizens of the judge, look carefully into the sky”.

