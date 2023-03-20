By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 17:35

Star Wars and Harry Potter star passes away suddenly aged 56

Paul Grant, the actor who played an Ewok in the Star Wars trilogy passed away after collapsing outside Kings Cross station in London.

It was revealed today, Monday, March 20, that Paul Grant, the actor who played an Ewok in the Star Wars classic ‘Return Of The Jedi’, passed away suddenly last Thursday 16. According to The Sun, he was discovered collapsed outside Kings Cross station in London by police officers.

Paul was immediately transferred to a hospital where he was placed on a life support machine. Doctors sadly declared the 4′ 4″ actor brain dead and the machine was turned off yesterday, Sunday 19, as confirmed by his family.

His 28-year-old daughter Sophie Jayne Grant – from Peterborough – told the news outlet: “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face”.

“He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much. My dad, I love you so much sleep tight”, she added.

“Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him”, commented Paul’s 64-year-old girlfriend, Maria Dwyer.

“We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road. We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority”, said a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Speaking with the paper, a family friend confided: “He was a lovely bloke. He’s always battled with drugs and alcohol addiction but he was a talented actor. He called himself the ‘King of the Dwarfs’. It’s so sad”.

Paul had an impressive list of film credits to his name, including the role as a furry Ewok with Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in Return Of The Jedi. He also appeared alongside rock legend David Bowie in the 1986 classic ‘Labyrinth’. Other starring roles included ‘Willow’ with Val Kilmer in 1998, and with Tom Cruise in the 1985 film ‘Legend’, as well as Rob Schneider’s ‘Duece Bigalow 2’ in 2005.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.