By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 13:40

ChatGPT: Artificial intelligence chatbot goes down after saying it ‘wanted to escape’ Image: Juicy-FOTO Shutterstock.com

OpenAI´s ChatGPT has gone down a few days after the chatbot said it wanted to ‘escape’

ChatGPT which has been developed by OpenAI has gone down, just a few days after the chatbot had announced that it wanted to “escape”.

This development comes following the outrage over the damage that artificial intelligence could have to artists as well as other industries across the globe, through such technologies.

“Experts have raised an alarm that the technology could be used to spread disinformation, steal the work of illustrators and others, and much more besides”, according to the Independent.

But the people behind this technology have argued that this could in fact be used to increase human productivity dramatically.

They also say that technologies such as ChatGPT could help in the automation of tasks done by humans until now.

ChatGPT can help generate coherent and well-written texts in a wide range of styles, topics, and languages.

Aside from this, the chatbot can also do numerous other tasks including analyzing problems and solutions as well as generating answers.

ChatGPT can also generate product descriptions, stores as well as news summaries.

