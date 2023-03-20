Colorado dentist charged with fatally poisoning wife of two decades

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 7:27

Dentist´s office/Shutterstock Images

A Colorado dentist was charged with murder on Sunday after detectives discovered his wife was fatally poisoned, police said.

James Toliver Craig, 45, of Aurora, drove his wife to the hospital on Wednesday, reporting that she had headaches and dizziness, according to a US news source.

“Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the wife’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. She was declared medically brain dead a short time later,” Aurora police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives launched an intensive investigation that revealed 43-year-old Angela Craig, a mother of six, was poisoned.

“A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained early Sunday morning shortly after doctors made the decision to take the victim off life support,” police said.

“It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said

Angela had been to hospital at least twice before her final visit, but her relatives thought it might be a sinus infection, as she suffered them for years.

At that point, there was no reason to suspect foul play, but after Angela was admitted to the hospital again on Wednesday, her husband made himself scarce.

“He has not been around the family much in the last few days,” the source said. “That led to some suspicion.”

In addition, they said, a “third party” went to police with some type of evidence that led police to suspect James Craig was involved.

Police did not say what poison was used or what the motive might be.

In a 2021 press release, James Craig said he was “happily married” to Angela.

“They have six children, and they all enjoy the outdoors, especially camping, snowboarding, fishing, hiking, rock climbing, and mountain biking,” the press release added. “They also enjoy visiting theme parks and are often traveling to Disney, Universal, and Sea World.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.