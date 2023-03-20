Concerns for Ruby Rose as she vanishes on her birthday today after leaving worrying Instagram message

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 12:08

Ruby Rose turns 37 today, March 20/Shutterstock Images

The LA-based Australian actress/model Ruby Rose Langenheim unexpectedly vanished from social media on the eve of her 37th birthday, after sharing a worrying post about how it is ‘nothing to celebrate’.

‘If you have known me for long enough you know I don’t acknowledge tomorrow’ she wrote as she uploaded an Instagram story on Sunday afternoon announcing she was logging off social media until Tuesday.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star previously celebrated the day in 2017 and 2019.

“I don’t celebrate that day… That day has never been a celebration. Some have tried but it was never a celebration at the time, and nor is it now.

‘So please leave it for me this year,’ she concluded.

In 2017, the former MTV Australia presenter was serenaded on stage by her then-girlfriend Jessica Origliasso from the Veronicas in a surprise birthday tribute.

The Pitch Perfect star dated Jessica from 2016 to 2018, during which time the sisters’ relationship became so strained they were on the verge of estrangement.

Following the couple’s split, the Origliassos mended bridges and made a series of public statements criticising Ruby.

Last month, Ruby spoke out for the first time since announcing plans to write a tell-all memoir exposing her feud with The Veronicas.

Ruby announced on February 7 she had started writing her book, and promised to expose the pair—whom she did not name but called ‘the sisters’ – for ‘how horrific’ they allegedly were to her.

She also claimed the ‘truth’ she was writing would ‘p**s a lot of people off’.

The feud between Ruby and The Veronicas was laid bare after Jessica broke off their on-again-off-again relationship in 2018.

The two women briefly dated in 2008 before rekindling their romance in 2016, only to break up again two years later.

Ruby clarified on Australian Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa it would not be a ‘revenge book’, but she instead hoped to inspire others.

“I want it to be more of an inspiring book, as opposed to, you know, it’s not a revenge book, and it’s not a gossip book,’ she said.

“It’s definitely not a book I should be writing without my therapist.”

