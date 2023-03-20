Controversial far-right Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan promises to burn a Koran in Wakefield, England

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 1:29

Image of Rasmus Paludan. Credit: [email protected]

In a video message posted on Twitter, the controversial far-right Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan promised to burn a Koran in the town of Wakefield in England.

Rasmus Paludan, the controversial far-right Swedish politician said in a Twitter video this Sunday, March 19, that he plans to burn a copy of the holy Muslim Koran in a public square in the English town of Wakefield. Next Wednesday 22 is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan and that is the date he has chosen.

Along with his video, Paludan wrote: “Ramadan on Wednesday 22 March 2023, Rasmus Paludan will visit Wakefield and burn a Quran in contempt of the undemocratic forces in England. In compliance with @WestYorksPolice, who must of course protect him from attack. @MuslimCouncil @MABOnline1 @IslamUKCentre @Muslims4Britain”.

The politician previously attracted the ire of Muslims across the world when he burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm earlier this year. His action sparked massive anti-Swedish protests in the country. In February, the police in Stockholm prohibited another Koran-burning rally from taking place in front of the Iraqi embassy.

He was met with outrage from Muslim leaders including Turkey’s President Erdogan and Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya.

