Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin & Shiba Inu – The Meme Coins Making Cryptocurrency Better

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 11:30

Big Eyes Coin – The cutest currency with the biggest returns

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one the latest cryptocurrencies which has catapulted to popularity since its launch and has been acclaimed as the most successful presale in recent history. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Big Eyes Coin is a cat-based community-owned meme token that operates on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which offers its community access to more content and events.

The project launched its presale in August last year, and so far, it has raised over $31.6 million in presale tokens. The meme token is in stage 12 of its presale and will launch live on the market after stage 15 and achieves its target of $50 million in presale tokens.

Regarded as its biggest giveaway yet, Big Eyes Coin has launched the vault PIN ‘300’. A buyer simply has to use the ‘300’ PIN when purchasing $100 or more worth of BIG presale tokens or Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes for a heavy return of 300% more in Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes.

Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes are the project’s video game feature that offers its community a maximum return of 5000% per loot box. Featuring the Saver Tin, Cute Box, Kitty Vault, Super Saiyan Box, and Excali-Paw Master Chest, each box drop carries a maximum ROI of $500, $5000, $25,000, $100,000, and $1,000,000 worth of BIG tokens, respectively. The results are always random, and more importantly, it’s a win-win for buyers as they are guaranteed their money is returned if a loot box does not spin in their favour. The loot boxes will be active only during the presale stage and will end when the project goes live.

Big Eyes Coin can be bought using Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Tether (USDT), as well as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron Reword Coin (TRC20), TRON (TRX) and Binance USD (BUSD).

Dogecoin – The Token that reshaped the Crypto Industry

Created in 2013, Dogecoin (DOGE) is the pioneer of the meme coin space. The meme token, which is based on the popular “doge” Internet meme, was created by Billy Markus, who is popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, as a parody, but gained massive popularity over the years.

Due to regular endorsements by Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, several companies like Tesla, AMC Theaters, Dallas Mavericks, and Twitch currently accept Dogecoin as payments.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07005 with a market capitalization of $9.2 billion with a circulating supply of 132 billion.

Shiba Inu – Making it’s mark as the Ultimate Crypto Canine

Created in 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the strongest contender to Dogecoin, thus receiving its unofficial title “Dogecoin killer”. The meme token was created on the Ethereum blockchain by an anonymous developer who goes by the pseudonym Ryoshi as an alternative to Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu, just like Dogecoin, has also been linked to Elon Musk, resulting in several investors switching to SHIB. One of the main differences between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu is that SHIB has a limited supply of 1 quadrillion tokens as opposed to DOGE’s unlimited supply.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001042 with a market capitalization of $6.1 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $315 million.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido