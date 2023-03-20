Fans and clubs mourn the sudden tragic death of 16-year-old football star Charlotte Vellar

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 20:51

Image of Charlotte Vellar. Credit: [email protected]

Charlotte Vellar, the talented young German football star from MSV Duisburg passed away suddenly at the age of 16.

Football fans in Germany are today, Monday, March 20, mourning the tragic loss of one of the country’s brightest rising talents at the age of only 16. Charlotte Vellar’s passing was confirmed last night, Sunday 19, on the social media account of her club, MSV Duisburg.

The club’s statement read: “There is no comfort in this unbelievable pain. MSV mourns the loss of Charlotte Vellar, who died far, far too early at the age of 16. Our condolences to family, friends and team members. We wish you strength for these incredibly difficult moments”.

Es gibt keinen Trost in diesem unfassbaren Schmerz. Der MSV trauert um Charlotte Vellar, die mit nur 16 Jahren viel, viel zu früh verstorben ist. Unser Mitgefühl gilt der Familie, den Freunden und Team-Mitgliedern. Wir wünschen euch Kraft für diese unfassbar schweren Momente. pic.twitter.com/IWapTvWQcN — MSV Duisburg (@MSVDuisburg) March 19, 2023

Charlotte was hailed as one of Germany’s most talented young defenders. She made the switch from TV Kapellen to MSV Duisburg in 2018.

TV Kapellen posted a tribute on its Facebook page to their former player, tweeting: “Lotti, as she was called, always had a smile on her face and found her great passion in soccer. Charlotte played in the U11 and U13 TV bands. She was a fun-loving and football-loving player”.

It continued: “No matter what, she always had a smile on her face. We were so proud of Lotti because she was the first player in Kapellen to play in a Bundesliga club. Our sympathy goes to the family, friends and their U17 team from MSV Duisburg”.

Charlotte’s final match was a 9-0 defeat of Bayer Uerdingen in the U17 Lower Rhine League on February 26. No cause of death has been revealed.

Messages of condolences poured onto social media in memory of the young football prodigy. Among them were some of German football’s biggest names, including the Bundesliga giants VfL Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen, and Bayer Leverkusen.





