By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 15:00

Father arrested in Spain after injuries from lashing detected on child´s back by school teacher in Palma Image: PP Photos Shutterstock.com

Policia Nacional of Spain has arrested a 44-year-old man in Palma for allegedly mistreating his 11-year-old son on a regular basis

A man has been arrested in Spain after injuries were allegedly detected on his child by a teacher in school.

According to Antenna3, the incident happened in Palma, as the boy was not “behaving normally” in the school and was approached by a teacher who checked to see if he was doing fine.

The teacher then found injuries on his back and sent him for a checkup at the medical centre.

Authorities were immediately informed, and his father was arrested by the police.

After investigating the case further the officials revealed that the mother was aware of what was happening but did nothing to prevent it.

“Once the minor arrived here in the company of his mother, I interviewed him, and he gave a very coherent account of the facts, in which he said that his father had attacked him with a whip and that it was not the first time he had done so, and that his mother knew about it because she had hidden the whip”, said an official from Policia Nacional.

The official added, “When we interviewed him I asked him about the injuries and he instinctively lifted up his jumper and showed me the injuries he had suffered, which were in fact compatible with any type of object, whether it was a cable, rope or whip because they had a groove of a very specific length”

The statement also said that “When we confirmed this, we informed the mother that as per our understanding the child is unprotected and we are going to place him with the child protection service of this autonomous community”.

The child has now been placed under the guardianship of the Consell de Mallorca.

