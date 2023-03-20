Horrific accident kills five children after car bursts into flames in New York

By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 12:56

Horrific accident kills five children after car bursts into flames Image: Bjoern-Wylezich Shutterstock.com

Officials in the US said five children died after their car smashed into a tree before bursting into flames

A tragic accident in the U.S. has resulted in the death of five children of the same family after their car smashed into a tree.

According to official reports, the incident took place on a highway in New York state, after their vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, before bursting into flames.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy was driving the car and was accompanied by five others when the accident happened.

Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department said that “A nine-year-old boy was the only one of six people in the Nissan Rogue to survive the crash”, as cited by the Mirror.

The boy who survived was reportedly seated in the rear section of the hatchback and managed to escape from the back before he was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not yet revealed the identity of the victims but said that the family was from Connecticut, adding that four males and one female were among the dead.

“The children were from a family that had recently moved to the area from New York but they had not enrolled in the district at the time of their deaths”, said Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, Connecticut.

He also stated that the incident was “unimaginable”, adding “Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone – one child, never mind five that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for.”

___________________________________________________________

