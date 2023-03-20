Inaugural meeting of the Association of Movers and Shakers held on March 8

The President said: “I am grateful for all the support that the Association had received from the community through donations and local businesses during this first year.”

“Generous support has contributed greatly to the Association’s ability to raise funds for people and their families affected by Ataxia, Huntington’s Disease, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease.”

The Movers and Shakers Association aims to provide a contact point and mutual support in a friendly atmosphere where people can share thoughts and experiences.

The work is undertaken by volunteers and the Association relies on the generosity of local people through donations and fundraising events.

Without this generosity, it would be impossible for the Association to continue their work.

More information about the Association and fundraising events can be found on the website: www.amscb.org.es, or Facebook page @Movers and Shakers.