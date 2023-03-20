International Day of Happiness 2023 today! Feliz dia!

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 11:17

Happy cat!/Shutterstock Images

In 2012 the United Nations defined March 20 each year as International Day of Happiness, so wherever you are and whatever your life circumstances it is a day to reflect on what makes you and your loved ones happy!

The theme for this year´s day is: “Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind.”

The day emphasizes the significance of happiness as a universal goal and a fundamental human right. Happiness has a significant impact on our longevity and productivity. In results of a survey published last year, on average across 30 countries, two in three adults consider themselves “happy”.

Spain in 2022 ranked 29th in the world happiness rankings, with Finland, Denmark and Iceland taking the top three places. The United Kingdom ranked 17th.

There are many sources and reasons for our sense of happiness and contentment. Here are the top three reasons that resonate in most studies:

Family and relationships rank right at the top. The happiest people spend time with those they love. Intimacy with others fulfils two basic human needs. We need social connections with others of our kind. We also need the personal growth that relationships provide which makes us feel fully alive.

Try to accept social invitations whenever possible, or initiate social gatherings with family and friends. In person meetings make us more happy than online networking, because hugging and other forms of physical touch release endorphins. So use technology to set up meetings, but get out there and mingle!

Meaningful work makes us happy, getting into the “flow” where we lose track of time and lose our self-consciousness. You might be doing anything you enjoy to do this, alone or with others, gardening, playing with kids or making music, reading, writing—even doing your paying job if you have one that you like. Try to find one that you like as work is a big time commitment and can contribute to your overall happiness.

Positive thinking. Choose to believe the better, happier option in your thinking. Try not to come to negative conclusions where there is a loving and positive thought to be had, For instance, if someone “ignores” you, maybe they have a lot on their mind and you need not take it personally, but be aware they might need your empathy.

Other things that make people happy include pets, gratitude, forgiveness, giving to others, faith and religion, personal freedom, good health and watching TV!

Personal relationships are the number one reason for happiness in many people´s ranking. So love as much as you can, and be loved as well, as many people as you can, appropriately, and with conviction!

