Is it possible to take out No-Credit-Check Loans in the UK?

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 16:39

Credit checks, also known as credit searches, are commonplace in the United Kingdom (UK). Not only lenders and landlords but also prospective employers carry out pre-employment credit checks to see signs of financial ‘red flags’ in job seekers. For example, a candidate under severe financial pressure is more likely to be susceptible to bribery and employee fraud.

What’s more worrying is when you have bad credit, and you need financing urgently. While taking out loans with low to no credit score is possible, it’s harder and costlier than if you have outstanding credit. This situation makes many people search for ways to borrow money without checking their credit. The question is: do they exist in the UK?

What Are No-Credit-Check Loans?

Let’s define no-credit-check loans first. Generally, if you have less-than-stellar credit, have a spotty repayment history, or are ineligible for traditional loan products, no-credit-check loans can be your lifesaver.

As its name implies, these credit products don’t involve loan providers reviewing your credit history or conducting a hard credit check on your credit score for the application review process and decision.

Instead, the deciding factors for your loan approval will typically be:

Employment status;

Income;

Bank account history; and

Overall, the following are the most common perks of no-credit-check loans:

No credit check is needed during loan application; Has minimal requirements, documentation, and paperwork; Access to high loan amounts even with low or no credit scores; and Fast disbursal of funds.

Do No-Credit-Check Loans Exist in the UK?

Unfortunately, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) mandates all loan providers in the UK to carry out credit checks. In other words, a no-credit-check loan or taking out loans without a full credit check is impossible in the UK.

How About Payday Loans?

Payday Loans are still popular sources of fast cash in the UK— even after FCA stepped up its control over the industry. In addition to the fast disbursal of funds if you need a payday loan immediately, these credit products offer financing to borrowers with limited access to mainstream credit.

The thing is, payday lenders are among FCA-regulated loan providers. That means they still have to carry out a credit check on you before entering into a regulated credit agreement. Hence, whether it’s a short-term or long-term loan, credit checks must be done.

Why Do Lenders Need to Perform Credit Checks?

First off, credit checks are typically done in two ways: soft credit checks and hard credit checks.

1. Soft Credit Checks

A soft credit check lets lenders verify basic information about borrowers. For example, it helps lenders see what interest rates and products you’re eligible for. One thing to remember is that it isn’t recorded on an applicant’s credit file. That means it isn’t visible to companies and won’t affect your credit score or future credit applications.

2. Hard Credit Checks

A hard credit check goes deeper into a borrower’s credit file. It’s usually applied to bigger forms of credit of a typically high value (e.g., home or car loans). Unlike a soft credit check, it’s recorded on a borrower’s credit report. That means any company can see if a borrower applied for credit. More importantly, frequent hard credit checks in a short time will likely become a negative flag to credit providers.

All credit details of borrowers taken through either hard or soft credit checks are based on the information of the three credit reference agencies (CRAs) in the UK. These include Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Specifically, these CRAs have records of your current loan, how you’ve handled credit in the past, or whether you’re a reliable borrower. Lenders use these to analyse your financial behaviours, determine your creditworthiness, and make safe lending decisions.

Can I Still Find Loans Good for Bad Credit?

Yes! Many lenders tailor loans to fit your financial needs and capabilities. Some even specialise in loans for bad credit. However, like any credit product, expect that there’ll be factors that affect your qualification.

Typically, bad credit loans come with high-interest rates, steep origination fees, and collateral requirements (if secured loans). It’s also possible that you could spend a fortune on interest, monthly payments, and hidden fees. That’s why it’s very important to consider the impact of a bad credit loan on your finances.

On a positive note, assuming it’s your last resort, taking out a bad credit loan can help you in some ways. It can get your finances back on track and build better credit for better loan offers in the future. To maximise these benefits, do your homework and always opt for a loan with fair terms and an affordable monthly payment if possible.

Final Thoughts

If your credit isn’t the best, don’t get easily anxious about the required credit checks in the UK. Just because you have bad credit doesn’t mean any lender automatically declines you. You can always find other options. It’ll not be an easy road, but it’ll be worthwhile.

