Macron´s government faces no confidence votes today after forcing through pensions bill last week

Emmanuel Macron’s government faces several motions of no confidence in the National Assembly Monday March 20 after his government forced through a deeply unpopular pensions reform bill last week.

Protesters took to the streets in major cities over the weekend, after the government invoked a controversial constitutional action to pass its pensions reform bill, in what was widely seen as a move likely to inflame social unrest

Industrial action is expected to disrupt public transport, refineries, universities and further waste collection services this week, as trade unions hope to strong-arm the government into withdrawing the pensions reform.

The 573 lawmakers of the French National Assembly will vote on two motions of no confidence Monday which could trigger the resignation of Macron’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and her government.

Though the French president would not be forced to resign in case of a defeat, a successful motion of no confidence would trigger a deep political crisis for Macron.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the reform was “vital” for the country and called on MPs to “face their responsibilities,” in an interview with Le Parisien.

“There will be no majority to bring the government down, but it will be a moment of truth,” Le Maire said with the reference to the votes on Monday. “Is it a good idea to overthrow the government and cause political disorder over the pensions reforms? The answer is clearly no,” he added.

Macron wants to increase the legal age of retirement to 64 from 62 and extend contributions for a full pension in order to balance the accounts of the pensions system. The reform is a cornerstone of the French president’s second mandate and failure to pass it would have repercussions for the rest of his mandate.

Macron’s opponents need the backing of 287 MPs to topple the government — a bar they are not likely to pass given the deep political divisions in parliament. The National Assembly is split between Macron’s Renaissance coalition, the far-right National Rally and the left-wing Nupes coalition.

MPs are also expected to vote on a second motion of no confidence submitted by the National Rally, that is widely seen as unlikely to pass.

If the government survives the votes on Monday, it will still face a wave of protests this week and the risk of more social unrest. On Friday, the hard left CGT trade union called for “visible actions” ahead of a day of nationwide protests and strikes planned for Thursday.

One tweet read: “France, electricians and gas workers sing “Emmanuel Macron, if you continue, there will be complete darkness at your place!”

