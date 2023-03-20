By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 17:28

Man killed in horrific motorcycle crash while being chased by police in London Image: Right click studios Shutterstock.com

Police said the officers were chasing the motorcycle before the man was killed in a fatal crash

A motorcyclist being chased by the police was killed after he crashed his bike in London.

Officials from the police said that the incident took place on a ‘major road’ in east London, early in the morning on Monday, March 20.

The 30-year-old man riding the motorcycle died after he crashed with a railing on the Commercial Road, during the chase.

According to official reports, the rider was accompanied by a pillion who suffered “serious injuries” and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The motorcycle was being pursued by officers before the fatal crash having failed to stop”, said a statement by Scotland Yard, cited by the Evening Standard.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene of the accident and he was declared dead on the scene.

“Despite the efforts of officers and ambulance colleagues, a 30-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers await confirmation that family members have been informed”, said a spokesperson from the Metropolitan police.

“A 29-year-old man was also taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening”, it added.

The statement continued, “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. They have advised that they will be conducting an independent investigation”.

As per reports, investigations are now being led by the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit and a crime scene had been set up on the road after the incident.

___________________________________________________________

