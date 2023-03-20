By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 14:47
Mojacar set to become Tourist Municipality of Andalusia. Image: csh3d / Shutterstock.com
the declaration as a Tourist Municipality of Andalusia can be applied for by towns with a legal population of no more than 100,000 inhabitants and which meet, among others, a series of requirements relating to the volume of overnight stays and the number of visitors received.
The annual average number of daily overnight stays in tourist accommodation establishments must be higher than 10 per cent of the municipality’s residents, according to the municipal census figures declared official at the time of the application.
They must also accredit that they have a municipal tourism quality plan, which includes measures to improve services and benefits, and a consistent offer based on heritage, natural, cultural, ethnographic, sporting or leisure resources, and that they have minimum infrastructures to attend to their visitors.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.