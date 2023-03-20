Mojacar set to become Tourist Municipality of Andalusia

the declaration as a Tourist Municipality of Andalusia can be applied for by towns with a legal population of no more than 100,000 inhabitants and which meet, among others, a series of requirements relating to the volume of overnight stays and the number of visitors received.

The annual average number of daily overnight stays in tourist accommodation establishments must be higher than 10 per cent of the municipality’s residents, according to the municipal census figures declared official at the time of the application.

They must also accredit that they have a municipal tourism quality plan, which includes measures to improve services and benefits, and a consistent offer based on heritage, natural, cultural, ethnographic, sporting or leisure resources, and that they have minimum infrastructures to attend to their visitors.