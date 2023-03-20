By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 15:34
Monument in Almeria is added to the Heritage Red List for risk of destruction. Image: Association Hispania Nostra
There is a ranking in which no municipality would want to see its monuments: the Red Heritage List.
This is a list drawn up by the Association Hispania Nostra with the aim of publicising, raising awareness and taking action on heritage elements in Spain that are at risk of disappearing.
A few days ago, the province of Almería added a new monument to this unwanted list: the Molino de la Cerra, in Tíjola. According to Hispania Nostra, this building is in a worrying state of progressive ruin.
The Association pointed out that it is a privately owned property whose owner acquired it with the intention of rehabilitating it, but has failed to do so due to “administrative obstacles”, despite the fact that it does not currently have any specific protection.
The Molino de la Cerra is a flour mill that was commissioned in 1880 by the French photographer Guillaume Guiard Burgalat who had settled with his family in Tíjola that same year.
Later, in 1923, the mill was converted into a power station.
The main building consists of three floors. On the ground floor was the milling room and on the first and first floors were the miller’s dwelling and annexed installations. The two-storey extension of 1923 housed the industrial elements of the power station. It also has corrals.
The buildings are made of masonry with earth mortar and lime mortar. The roof tiles are of Arabic type and the few floor slabs that remain are made of clay.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.