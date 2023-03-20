Monument in Almeria is added to the Heritage Red List for risk of destruction

There is a ranking in which no municipality would want to see its monuments: the Red Heritage List.

This is a list drawn up by the Association Hispania Nostra with the aim of publicising, raising awareness and taking action on heritage elements in Spain that are at risk of disappearing.

A few days ago, the province of Almería added a new monument to this unwanted list: the Molino de la Cerra, in Tíjola. According to Hispania Nostra, this building is in a worrying state of progressive ruin.

The Association pointed out that it is a privately owned property whose owner acquired it with the intention of rehabilitating it, but has failed to do so due to “administrative obstacles”, despite the fact that it does not currently have any specific protection.

The Molino de la Cerra is a flour mill that was commissioned in 1880 by the French photographer Guillaume Guiard Burgalat who had settled with his family in Tíjola that same year.

Later, in 1923, the mill was converted into a power station.

The main building consists of three floors. On the ground floor was the milling room and on the first and first floors were the miller’s dwelling and annexed installations. The two-storey extension of 1923 housed the industrial elements of the power station. It also has corrals.

The buildings are made of masonry with earth mortar and lime mortar. The roof tiles are of Arabic type and the few floor slabs that remain are made of clay.