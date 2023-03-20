North Korea rehearses nuclear counterattack against allies

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 8:50

Map of North Korea/Shutterstock Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen drills simulating a nuclear counterattack against the U.S. and South Korea in a warning to the allies who are scaling up their joint military exercises, state media KCNA said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The North’s drills involved a short-range missile launch but—unusually—the missile flew from a buried silo, which analysts say would help improve speed and stability in future tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

KCNA said the exercises on Saturday and Sunday were designed to boost the country’s “war deterrence and nuclear counterattack capability,” accusing Washington and Seoul of making an “explicit attempt to unleash a war” against it.

“The drill also aimed to demonstrate our tougher will to make an actual war response and send a stronger warning to the enemy who expand their war drills for aggression,” KCNA said.

In the exercises, a ballistic missile equipped with a mock nuclear warhead flew 800 km (497 miles) before hitting a target under the scenario of a tactical nuclear attack, KCNA said.

KCNA photos showed Kim attended the test, again with his young daughter, as flames roared from the soaring missile before it hit the target.

Kim said the exercises improved the military’s war capability and urged the military to stand ready for any “immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime.”

“The present situation, in which the enemies are getting ever more pronounced in their moves for aggression against the DPRK, urgently requires the DPRK to bolster up its nuclear war deterrence exponentially,” KCNA quoted him as saying.

Kim was using the acronym of his country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In another dispatch, KCNA said more than 1.4 million North Koreans have volunteered to join or re-enlist in the military to fight against Seoul and Washington, up from about 800,000 reported by a state newspaper just two days before.

