Paws for thought: Charity quiz to test guests’ knowledge in Huércal-Overa

By Betty Henderson • 20 March 2023 • 14:53

Join a fun quiz in aid of Maz’s Canine Rescue in Huércal-Overa and you could be helping to get dogs like Dino’s tails wagging again! Photo credit: Maz's Canine Rescue (via Facebook)

HARLEY’S Bar and Restaurant in Huércal-Overa is proud to host an event that promises fun, excitement, and lots of opportunities to win fabulous prizes, and it’s all for a great cause.

On Friday, April 7, skilled quizmaster Tony Matthews, alongside Spectrum Radio, will take charge of a quiz as teams go head-to-head in a battle of wits. But it’s not just about the quiz, as the event will also feature a raffle with even more chances to win big, and delicious treats from Brenda’s Pancakes to give everyone some brain power.

The afternoon is being held in aid of Maz’s Canine and Feline animal sanctuary. All proceeds from the event, including a €2 entry fee, will go towards supporting abused and abandoned animals in the region. Guests will also be asked to donate a tin of dog or cat food per team to help these amazing animals in need

Whether you come in a group or are placed in a team on the day, the action is set to kick off at 2pm and run until 5pm. To book a table and secure a spot at the event, contact Sarah: 643718881.