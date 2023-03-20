PIOC say they are the only hope for the future of Orihuela Costa

The PIOC suggest that Orihuela Costa residents have either no or inferior services to those of the inhabitants of Orihuela City.

PIOC say: “One cannot help but compare the council services provided by small independent municipalities, towns with populations well under 10,000 people to the inadequate provisions offered to coastal residents with its population exceeding 34,000.”

“Orihuela Costa has a large community of retired and ageing people from all nationalities. Many individuals have chosen to retire to this part of Spain and contribute significantly to the local economy. When individuals purchase a property they very rarely look at what services will be available to them when they became frail and dependent.”

“Most people plan for active retirement and give very little thought to issues of dependency. However, for the aged coastal residents, many of who have lived here for a considerable time, their needs change, and they find that there are virtually no provisions for them.”

For more information on the PIOC head to the website: https://www.pioc.es/ or email: [email protected]