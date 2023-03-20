Poland’s entry into Ukraine conflict will start a world war warned Russian State Duma head Leonid Slutsky

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 3:11

Image of Russian diplomat Leonid Slutsky. Credit: Wikipedia - By Duma.gov.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117738537

In response to a statement made by the Polish ambassador to France, Leonid Slutsky warned that Poland’s entry into the conflict in Ukraine will mean the beginning of a world war.

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, warned this Sunday, March 19, that Poland’s participation in the conflict in Ukraine will mean the unleashing of a third world war by NATO.

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party expressed his opinion on his official Telegram channel, in response to the recent statement made by the Polish ambassador to France during an interview with LCI TV. Jan Emeric Rosciszewski claimed that should Ukraine lose to Russia then Poland will have to take over and engage with them instead.

“If Ukraine fails to defend its independence, we will have no choice, we will be forced to enter the conflict”, the diplomat told the French news outlet.

🔴🗣️ "Si l'Ukraine ne parvient pas à défendre son indépendance, nous n'aurons pas le choix, nous serons obligés de rentrer dans le conflit", déclare Jan Emeryk Rościszewski, ambassadeur de Pologne en France ▶ #Le20HdeDariusRochebin – @DariusRochebin pic.twitter.com/Lj8qWOkkaO — LCI (@LCI) March 18, 2023



“Poland’s direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, whether with Kyiv’s defeat or before its capitulation, would mean that NATO would unleash World War III. This is a truth that the capitals of the member states of the Alliance cannot fail to understand”, wrote Slutsky.

He continued: “And they are unlikely to be attracted by such a prospect, judging by official statements at least. So the Polish ambassador to France claiming the role of Pop Gapon of the European order has clearly exceeded his ‘authority’, trying to seize the initiative and push the collective West to suicide. If not militarily, then politically”.

“Not surprisingly, the Polish Embassy hastened to refute the words of the head of the diplomatic mission. Although the ambassador’s quote from an interview with a French TV channel is very clearly translated and faintly implies double interpretations”, he added.

