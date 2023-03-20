By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 16:46

Police say man´s death ‘unexpected and unexplained’ after body found on street in London Image: James Jiao Shutterstock.com

Officials from the Metropolitan police are investigating a case after a man was found dead on a residential street in London

Police in London have started investigations after a man was found dead on a residential street in the UK.

As per official reports, police, as well as the London Ambulance Service, were called to the scene after the man was discovered at Chandos Avenue in Whetstone, near the Totteridge & Whetstone Underground station.

Officials said that they received a call regarding an injured man at 6 am on Monday, March 19.

Upon reaching the scene, he was pronounced dead, according to the Metropolitan police, cited by the Evening Standard.

Police said, “At this early stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained”, adding, “Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances”.

“A police cordon has been placed at the junction of Chandos Avenue and the high street, disrupting some commuters travelling to the Tube station”, the statement continued.

Local reports suggest that the area of Chandon Avenue remained closed starting from High Road until Oakleigh Park North, as locals were being “forced out” while they walked to work.

Later a tweet was also posted by Liron Woodcock-Vellema, Whetstone councillor, who said, “Please use alternative routes for now and we hope the issue will be resolved safely and swiftly”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.