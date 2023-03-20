Putin faces election March next year as he ‘bans iPhones from the Kremlin over election leak fears’

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 13:19

The Kremlin, Moscow/Shutterstock Images

The Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia’s 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

“It’s all over for the iPhone: either throw it away or give it to the children,” Kommersant quoted one of the participants of a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics as saying. “Everyone will have to do it in March.”

When asked about the issue on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm the report.

“Smartphones should not be used for official business,” Peskov told reporters. “Any smartphone has a fairly transparent mechanism, no matter what operating system it has – Android or iOS. Naturally, they are not used for official purposes.”

As of March 2023, Putin has not announced his intention to run for re-election on March 17, 2024. If no candidate receives more than half the vote, a second round will take place exactly three weeks later on 7 April 2024.[5] The winner of the election is scheduled to be inaugurated on 7 May 2024.

As was the case in the 2018 Russian presidential election, one of the most prominent opposition leaders, Alexei Navalny, is barred from running due to a prior criminal conviction which is widely seen by political analysts, jurists and human rights organizations as politically motivated.

In addition, Navalny is currently serving a jail sentence that will be followed by another sentence which is set to expire in 2032, years after the 2024 election and the following election are set to take place.

A number of Russian politicians have expressed interest in running for President next year, including one woman.

It remains to be seen if it will be business as usual next year for the Russian leader who faces arrest from the International Criminal Court for crimes in relation to Ukrainian children.

