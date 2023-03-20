Putin tells Xi Jinping Russia is ‘a little jealous’ of China

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 17:06

Image of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Credit: Baza Telegram

Russia is ‘a little jealous’ of China Vladimir Putin told China’s President Xi Jinping.

During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, Monday, March 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation was ‘a little jealous’ of China’s breakthrough in recent years, which has aroused genuine interest around the world.

“In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development. All over the world, this is of genuine interest, and we even envy you a little”, remarked the Russian president.

Putin noted that China had created a system for developing its economy and strengthening the state, which is more effective than in many other countries of the world. According to the Russian head, this is an obvious fact.

The state visit of Xi Jinping to Moscow at the invitation of Vladimir Putin will last from March 20 to 22. This is the first country that the Chinese leader has visited after being re-elected on March 10 for a third term by the National People’s Congress, as reported by gazeta.ru.



Russia and China have many joint tasks and goals said Putin, pointing out that: “Our Chinese friends pay a lot of attention to the development of Russian-Chinese relations. Russia is always open to the negotiation process and respects the Chinese plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine. We will discuss this issue”.

Xi Jinping said that China is ready, together with Russia, to guard the world order based on international law. He also assured Putin that he believed he would be re-elected. “Russia has made significant progress in the country’s prosperity under your leadership. You have elections coming up next year, I’m sure the Russian people will support you”, he assured his Russian counterpart.

