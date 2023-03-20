Roquetas de Mar: “The economic engine for Almeria”

“When we believe in business, this is also reflected in the number of workers.”

He added: “Roquetas de Mar is the number one Town Hall in terms of payment to suppliers and this means that the Town Hall gives strength to companies”.

“Roquetas de Mar is emblematic and has excellent administrative services.”

For Cano, “defending the liberal economy is not defending one party or another; it is defending the welfare state and that is related to the business world”.

As spokesman for the province’s businessmen, the president of ASEMPAL took the opportunity to ask that they be “defended when it is time” from the “permanent attacks” that they are receiving from “certain institutions”.

“The focus is put on entrepreneurs to divert attention from other issues,” he explained.