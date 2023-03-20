By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 15:54

Rupert Murdoch says ‘It better be my last’ after announcing his fifth marriage at 92 Image: Featureflash-Photo-Agency Shutterstock.com

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch will be marrying Ann Lesley Smith in late summer

Rupert Murdoch has announced that he will be marrying Ann Lesley Smith, during a recent statement after the couple got engaged.

The 92-year-old proposed to Smith during St Partick´s Day in New York during the festivities and give an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire engagement ring to his bride-to-be.

Murdoch made the announcement of his engagement in the New York Post, which is owned by the media mogul and said, “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy”.

“She and her husband also owned a vineyard and had been in the wine business. Last year when there was 200 people at my vineyard, I met her and we talked a bit. Two weeks later I called her.”

Smith who is a former San Francisco police chaplain, said that “For us both it’s a gift from God. We met last September. I’m a widow 14 years”.

The 66-year-old added, “Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs.

“In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me. We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together”, she continued.

As per the report, the wedding is scheduled for late summer as the couple will be spending time in California, the UK, Montana and New York.

___________________________________________________________

