Rylan Clark Goes For The Natural Look

By Julia Cameron • 20 March 2023 • 14:58

Rylan Clark, the popular celebrity presenter has ditched his dyed look for more natural hues. He is better known for having jet-black hair and a beard with his large pearly white teeth. Rylan first came to the attention of the British public in 2012 when he finished in twelfth place in the ninth series of the X Factor.

But he has recently debuted a new, natural look saying on Twitter that he might ‘try natural’ for a bit. Fans were quick to compliment the presenter with some fans asking if they could expect the salt and pepper look in the future.

Rylan has recently taken part in a Red Nose Day Fundraiser along with TV Presenter Emma Willis and Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse when he trekked the Scottish Highlands for Red Nose Day.

The three TV personalities spent three nights and two days hiking in Cairngorms National Park.

There were no home comforts for Rylan as he had to get used to wild camping and using an ice axe and crampons in the challenge to summit Cairngorm Mountain. Food was provided in the provisions they carried with them.

Maybe battling the elements has made Rylan realise the benefits of a more laid-back natural style.

