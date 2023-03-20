Security triumph in Níjar as crime rates drop

By Betty Henderson • 20 March 2023 • 14:10

Police forces in Níjar have been praised for their roles in reducing the crime rate in the local area. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Níjar (via Facebook)

NÍJAR is making great strides in reducing the local crime rate. Níjar is the only town in the region with a population greater than 20,000 in which sexual crimes, violent attacks and burglaries have all decreased.

The latest crime report released by the Ministry of Interior on Monday, March 20 showed a four per cent decrease in crime in Níjar compared to data from 2019, which was the last year of data from before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the area to the west of Níjar, crime rates have increased by 6 per cent in other towns with populations above 20,000. The data reflects the impressive efforts made by the local police and regional police in Níjar whose hard work has paid off in bringing down crime rates. The local police force in Níjar is also better equipped than ever before, with new and remodelled facilities that meet the needs of the community.

There is still work to be done, but this significant reduction in crime is cause for celebration. Residents can rest assured that their safety and security is a top priority for the authorities in Níjar.