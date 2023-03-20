Solana and Big Eyes Coin are making changes to the Crypto Industry

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 12:30

The crypto industry is one of the most diverse markets in the financial world today. The market has opened its doors to both developers and investors to seek their fortunes. With its “open arms” policy, developers are free to put up their crypto projects for the judgement and approval of others. The decentralised nature of the crypto asset also allows investors and traders to make their own decisions regarding their investments. The crypto market removes third parties like banks and brokerage firms. With such an open-door system, opportunities abound. Crypto assets are constantly working and developing to provide value to users. The projects that cannot keep up with the times are dropped like hot potatoes, while the ones that offer immense value are snatched up faster than one can speak.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Creating Wealth for the DeFi World

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme crypto asset that provides more than a reason to laugh. The crypto asset is interested in making the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem a lot richer by drawing more crypto users to the network. With the growing popularity of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform, more and more people are learning about the wonders of the DeFi system. Within the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) systems are video tutorials and informational tidbits that improve the public’s knowledge of the DeFi network. There is even a 3D video ad right at Rimes Square that shows how dedicated the platform is to its task. The developers of the coin have a thoroughly explained roadmap and tokenomics that reveal their plans for the coin. There are 200 trillion BIG tokens available. 70% of these tokens will be disbursed systematically within 15 stages of public presales. 20% of the crypto asset will be available for grabs on exchanges after the official launch. 5% of the tokens are earmarked for its marketing shenanigans, and 5% is set aside for its charity works.

Solana (SOL): Breaking through the Blockchain Speed Barrier

Solana (SOL) is one of the most sought-after crypto assets in the market. The platform is a high-performance blockchain network that is dedicated to offerings fast and secure transactions at low cost. With such promises, it is no wonder that numerous investors and traders are highly interested in crypto assets. The platform was launched in 2020, and it has since gained popularity thanks to its ability to handle transactions in a timely manner. The crypto asset can handle as many as 65,000 transactions per second. This is a significantly higher number than that of other blockchains. Apart from its speed, Solana (SOL) is also highly appreciated because of its consensus algorithm. The platform makes use of the proof of stake and the proof of history consensus.

The proof of stake consensus ensures scalability and energy efficiency. The proof of history algorithm is designed for fast and efficient block validation. It is also designed to reduce network latency and also improve scaling. The platform is well known for its developer-friendly environment. It offers all the perfect tools and libraries developers might need to create the perfect decentralised applications. With the platform’s growing ecosystem and cutting-edge technology, Solana (SOL) is rightfully appreciated as a major player in the blockchain space.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido