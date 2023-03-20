Student in custody after stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Canada

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 19:45

Image of a person in handcuffs. Credit: pinholeimaging / Shutterstock.com.

A stabbing incident left three people injured at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia in Canada, with one student arrested as a result.

According to a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police, a student has been taken into custody following a stabbing incident this morning, Monday, March 20, at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, in Canada.

The force tweeted: “Police are responding to a weapons complaint at C.P. Allen High School. We have one in custody and there is no threat to public safety. We ask the public to remain out of the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation. A further update will be provided when available”.

Police are responding to a weapons complaint at C.P. Allen High School. We have one in custody and there is no threat to public safety. We ask the public to remain out of the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation. A further update will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/XIZRFLnRm4 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 20, 2023

A statement from Halifax Police read: “Police remain on scene at a stabbing incident at Charles P. Allen High School. At approximately 9:20 a.m., police received a weapons complaint at Charles P. Allen High School, 200 Innovation Drive in Bedford. Officers responded to the scene and took one person, a youth who is a student at the school, into custody at approximately 9:31am”.

It continued: “Officers located three people who had been stabbed. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time”.

“The school was placed in a ‘hold and secure’ and has been closed for the remainder of the day. Police have completed a search of the school and are working with school administration on safely releasing students and staff from the property. We thank the public for their cooperation. The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when available”, it concluded.

Two members of staff were injured in the attack said a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education. They were transferred to a hospital revealed Lindsey Bunin. She added that the third injured person was the now-detained student. Speaking with reporters, Bunin said: “We are extremely saddened and troubled by what took place”.

Bunin explained that “there was a concern with the student”. At the time of the incident, the suspect was in the school’s office and subsequently fled the scene, only to be caught by the police, as reported by cbc.ca.

There was concern among parents that they only found out about the incident through social media. Bunin assured that the school had transmitted a message via the school’s Power School Network. Anybody who didn’t receive the message should check their app to find out whether their contact information was up to date she suggested.

Two adults can be seen being placed into an ambulance in video footage posted online by students from the school. It also shows the cops placing a suspect under arrest.

A letter circulated to all parents read: “There was an incident at the school first thing this morning. All students are safe and there is currently no threat to public safety”. They announced that the school would be closing for the rest of the day.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.