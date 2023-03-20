Taiwan launches Cryptocurrency regulatory body – Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Shed amid Bull Rally, Big Eyes Coin Hits $32 Million in Presale

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 19:38

Taiwan has announced that it will create a regulatory body to oversee the cryptocurrency industry, becoming the latest country to regulate cryptocurrency activities.

Making the announcement, Huang Tien-mu, the head of the regulator said, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will be the main overseer of the crypto industry which will provide a legal framework for crypto activities to help protect investors, mitigate fraud, and combat illicit activities such as money laundering.

During the initial stages, however, the FSC will primarily focus on payments and transactions, rather than Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The cryptocurrency industry was given a boost prompted by uncertainty in the traditional banking system as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) surged to new highs while in the meme coin space, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) shed in prices with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) closing in on its live launch.

Dogecoin – Resistance by Bears Shows Downward Movement

After posting a 24-hour high of $0.0766, Dogecoin (DOGE) reversed in daily trading after dropping by 0.67% overnight to trade at its current price of $0.07401.

Despite the downward movement, at the time of writing, Dogecoin was still indicating a weekly growth of 6.59% with a market capitalisation of $9.8 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $418 million with a circulating supply of 132 billion.

Shiba Inu – Bears Dominate 24-hour Trading

Similar to its ‘doge’ rival, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also down in its prices as it shed by 1.49% in daily trading to trade at $0.00001074 from its weekly high of $0.00001177.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was indicating a 7-day upward movement of 1.52% with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion, down 1.34% from the previous day while holding a 24-hour trading volume of $285 million.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido