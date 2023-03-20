By Imran Khan • 20 March 2023 • 14:31

Teenager stabbed to death during house party in UK as police arrests four suspects Image: Tupungato Shutterstock.com

Police in UK confirmed that four suspects have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was murdered at a house party in Leeds

A shocking murder in the UK has resulted in the arrest of four suspects after a teenager was stabbed and fatally wounded during an attack.

According to the West Yorkshire police, the incident took place at a house party in Armley, Leads, during the morning on Sunday.

Four teenagers have been arrested by detectives who are investigating the murder, as per the Mirror.

Officials said that the suspects who have been arrested include an 18-year-old man from Huddersfield, along with another 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds from Bradford.

The stabbing reportedly took place at a house located in Salisbury Grove and forensic examination is being conducted on the scene of the crime, as specialists search the property.

Meanwhile, police said that the suspects “remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the boy’s murder”.

Police have also stated that “Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat”.

