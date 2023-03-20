Temperatures to drop in Malaga province but with more heat coming next weekend

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 0:38

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Malaga province will experience a drop in temperatures this week but the heat will return by next weekend.

According to the weather forecast published this Sunday, March 19, by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, temperatures in Malaga province are expected to drop tomorrow, Monday 20. The experts predicted that there will be cloudy skies, with intervals of low clouds on the coast.

The winds will blow mainly from the East. Minimum temperatures will not suffer major changes although in some parts of the province, they will decrease. In Malaga city, the maximums will drop to around 20°C, with Ronda staying at 18°C and somewhat warmer. Velez-Malaga, Marbella, and Antequera can look forward to a maximum of 21°C.

Tuesday, March 21

Intervals of low clouds and morning mists are expected on the Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, without ruling out banks of fog. Winds will be blowing mainly from the east in the Strait, with light variables in the rest of the province. This will cause the temperatures to remain around 20°C maximum. Antequera should be the warmest point, at 23°C.

Wednesday, March 22

On Wednesday, the skies are expected to be clear in Malaga province, with the winds changing to blow from the west, This is expected to cause a slight rise in temperatures. In Antequera, the thermometers could reach 25°C and 23°C in Ronda. In the capital of Malaga, 22°C is expected.

For Thursday 23, the weather map continues without much change, although there will be a rise in the maximum temperatures as the weekend approaches. Malaga capital is expected to reach 27°C, and Marbella 26°C.

AEMET predicted that the start of the weekend will be hot, with almost 30°C in the capital of Malaga during the central hours of Friday 24. Velez-Malaga can expect 28°C, and 26°C in Marbella. The heat will ease off a bit on Saturday 25, but thermometers will still register high temperatures for what is still early spring.

What does seem sure from AEMET’s forecast is that the rain will not be making an appearance at any time in the near future. If it continues like this, March will be nothing compared to the same month of 2022, which was the rainiest month of 2022.

So far this month, only five rain gauges in the province of Malaga have added more than 40 litres/m², according to data from the Hidrosur Network. In Los Reales, 55 litres were accumulated. In the 31 days of March 2022, almost 500 litres were recorded.

