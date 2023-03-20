The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor went to THIS comedian last night

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 12:44

Comedy awards night in Washington last night/Shutterstock Images

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien to celebrate his comedy and career.

Sandler, 56, whose movies include “Spanglish,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “The Waterboy,” was celebrated for his comedic talent that, while not always winning the hearts of critics, has won over fans and generated billions of dollars.

Comedian David Spade expressed mock awe at Sandler’s box office success. “Four billion dollars in movies, with this much talent!” Spade said, with a hand gesture that suggested a minute amount.

“I don’t know if this suit fits me or not, I just threw it on … for the second time,” Sandler told reporters on the red carpet ahead of the show, instead of wearing his trademark shorts and T-shirt.

“But everything else … the honour itself, never thought about this in my entire life, never expected anything like this.”

Comedian Dana Carvey referred to Sandler’s longevity. “No one’s had a career like this,” Carvey told reporters ahead of the show. “Who’s lasted this long? He’s beloved.”

After his film debut in “Going Overboard” in 1989, Sandler performed in comedy clubs, having first taken the stage at his brother’s urging when he was 17.

Sandler’s friends and acting partners, along with his mother and his wife, took to the Kennedy Center stage to gently rib the actor and highlight his development as a stand-up comic, movie actor and singer.

Sandler’s mother, Judy, made light of his wardrobe preferences. “I say he’s a slob,” she said in her own quasi-comedy routine, before praising her son. “We are so proud of him.”

Aniston, who appeared with Sandler in films such as “Just Go with It” and Netflix’s “Murder Mystery,” praised her co-star. “Adam Sandler, you have no equal,” she said.

Sandler joins the ranks of other comedians who have received the Mark Twain Prize, including Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.

The prize is named after novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, better known by his pen name, Mark Twain.

