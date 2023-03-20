Three Ethereum alternatives that every Crypto Investor should consider in the ongoing Bear Market – Chainlink, Polygon and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 12:45

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most popular altcoins in the cryptocurrency industry. It is second only to Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market cap, relevance and other determining factors within the industry. As such, the token is a favourite of crypto investors and traders as its position within the industry ensures that it generates the most revenue alongside Bitcoin (BTC). At the height of the ongoing bear market, Ethereum (ETH) was one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest losers, and it dipped by a considerable amount within the crypto market. However, thanks to the recent crypto pump, the token has recovered within the crypto market and is currently experiencing an upward trajectory.

However, since the bear market is far from over, crypto investors may understandably be reluctant to invest in the token, which creates the need for alternatives. What cryptocurrencies can investors consider aside from Ethereum (ETH) that can generate similar profits in the ongoing bear market? This piece suggests three cryptocurrencies that could be ideal Ethereum (ETH) alternatives in the current climate and beyond. Here’s all you need to know about Chainlink (LINK), Polygon (MATIC) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Chainlink (LINK) back up after a poor year

Following what can only be described as an extremely poor year, LINK, the native cryptocurrency of the Chainlink crypto platform, is on an upward trajectory within the crypto market and could be an ideal long-term cryptocurrency investment option for crypto investors in the current climate. LINK plays an integral role in the Chainlink ecosystem and provides value and facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. The Chainlink (LINK) platform is notable for speed, interoperability, scalability and efficiency and is a major player within the data processing industry. With instant finality, it can push through 15,000 transactions per second (tps) at just $0.0001 each.

LINK is a highly attractive cryptocurrency within the industry and is listed on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Polygon (MATIC) back on track within the Crypto Market

Following a poor year, Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development platform, Polygon (MATIC), looks back on track within the crypto market. The platform is reputable for enabling developers to build optimistic rollup chains and other kinds of infra. Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, provides value within its ecosystem and facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. MATIC is a highly attractive cryptocurrency benefitting massively from the recent spell of bullish activity within the crypto market. The token is currently on an upward trajectory and could provide massive returns for crypto investors in the current climate.

MATIC is a top twenty cryptocurrency with stocks on Binance, Coinbase and other prominent crypto platforms within the industry.

Cat Meme Coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the future

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the Ethereum (ETH) based meme coin that is generating a huge buzz within the global crypto community. The token is part of a next-generation meme coin project that crypto analysts believe can have the same kind of impact as meme coin giants, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). It has raised over $20 million in presale since its launch and is an ideal cryptocurrency that could yield massive returns for both seasoned crypto investors and newbies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still on presale and could be a valuable portfolio addition in the current climate.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

