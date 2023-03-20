Top cryptos to buy today: Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 20 March 2023 • 12:54

Although Solana (SOL) has recently received negative media attention, it remains a popular crypto investment with huge potential. At the same time, projects like Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are growing in popularity, with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offering returns of 2093% in stage 10 of its presale.

Solana (SOL) Price Increases Despite Fork Concerns

Solana (SOL) is a blockchain project designed around functionality. Often believed to be one of the strongest Ethereum (ETH) competitors, Solana (SOL) offers outstanding transaction speeds and extremely low fees, with around 5000 transactions being processed per second.

That being said, a recent fork in the Solana (SOL) blockchain caused throughput to crash. Transactions per second decreased to just 90 per second, which caused significant delays and bad publicity. However, Solana (SOL) has quickly bounced back, increasing in price by 13.99% in the past five days. This increase suggests that investors remain confident in the blockchain, which makes it a strong investment going forward.

Cardano (ADA) Price Struggles But Long-Term Investors Remain Confident

Much like Solana, Cardano (ADA) is created for functionality and easy transactions. Using Cardano (ADA), developers can build decentralised applications that are secure, flexible, and have long-term stability.

The Cardano (ADA) team uses a research-first approach for all Cardano (ADA) development, with peer reviews to critique and optimise new features. This focus on innovation gives Cardano (ADA) huge potential in the future.

Currently priced at $0.3397 after recent price declines, many investors and analysts believe that Cardano (ADA) is significantly underpriced. As developments continue and Cardano (ADA) becomes more practical, it is believed that Cardano (ADA) could surge to $1 and above over the next few hours.

Orbeon Protocol Stage Nine Sells Out, Stage Ten Starts With A Big Win

Having just sold out during stage nine of its presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already sold 33% of stage ten’s token supply in less than a week. Currently priced at $0.0877, investors are anticipating another price increase that could take Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to $0.09.

This price increase comes following a huge amount of momentum and hype built around Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). So what’s got everyone excited?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) showcases a unique DeFi launchpad, which is the first to apply DeFi technology to real-world startups. Instead of being restricted to VCs and banks, startups can raise money by selling equity-backed NFTs to retail investors.

While investors can profit from early growth stages, startups can build a loyal audience of stakeholders who believe in their mission and values. From its initial presale round, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has addressed all investor concerns regarding presales and new projects. To prevent a rug pull, both team tokens and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) liquidity have been locked for ten years. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contract has also been audited by Solid Proof, solidifying its smart contracts’ security.

With stage ten on track to sell out soon, investors are buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens before their value increases again.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido