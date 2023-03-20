Tragic accident sees British father of two fall from a balcony during a holiday in Spain

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 20:17

A British man from London fell to his death from a balcony while on holiday in Spain.

A tragic accident in Spain led to a British man falling to his death from a balcony, according to dailymail.co.uk. Dion Atherton, a father of two from London, had been on his first-ever holiday to Spain when the incident occurred his family told the news outlet.

Dion’s death came less than 24 hours after he had called his father back home to let him know how ‘wonderfully warm’ the weather was. He was excited about finally making his first visit to Spain after missing out last year due to his passport not arriving in time said Dion’s cousin, Naomi Brooks.

Ms Brooks told the paper that Dion’s accident was ‘absolutely devastating’ and left his partner Leanne Colman and the entire family in an ‘unbelievable’ situation. They discovered after the tragic incident that Mr Atherton had not taken out any travel insurance for the trip. That now makes repatriating his body ‘extremely difficult’ said his family.

‘The family have since discovered that, due to an oversight, there wasn’t any travel insurance in place. This means that bringing Dion home has been made extremely difficult’, Ms Brooks wrote on a GoFundMe page that the family has made to try and raise the money to get Dion home.

She added: “Dion had settled into a wonderful life with Leanne and her two girls, and loved spending as much time as he could with his two adorable children. They had some great times on their visits and are really going to miss their Dad”.

