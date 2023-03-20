Vera International Photo Club to hold exhibition in Hotel Puntazo, Mojacar Playa

The exhibition will feature Rod Westwood and Emilio Aramburur Escolano amongst others.

Vera Photo Club is a club for everyone who is interested in photography.

Their meetings are usually held on the first Sunday of the month from 10.00.AM until 1.00.PM in Turre.

The photography club’s first meeting is a presentation of members’ photos relating to the monthly challenge. A member or guest is invited to critique the photos in a friendly and constructive manner to encourage and educate.

The mid-month meeting is to view presentations on a wide variety of topics from fellow photographers and guests.

If you have any questions about the club or the photos, or if you would like to join, either email [email protected] or call (+34) 634 34 36 53.