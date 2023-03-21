AC/DC fans are in for a treat as the T.N.T phenomenal Tribute Band head to Mijas.

Experience almost 2 hours of the main songs from this Australo-British rock quintet through a unique show in Europe.

T.N.T AC/DC Tribute Band is a perfectly skilled band, able to perform authentic shows, in front of a diversified audience, split between inconsolable baby boomers and curious baby-rockers looking for an ended golden age.

The band comes from Bayonne, France (Basque country) and is composed of five music fans (AC/DC fans more specifically. T

his project was originally created in the nineties, and then suspended until 2009, came back to life for several shows per year to share the best of this classic Australian band, from fans and for fans.

Since 1975, AC/DC, the Australian band have churned out album after album full of scorched-earth, metallic hard rock which has rarely deviated from a template of headbanging-inducing guitar riffs, flashy drums and banshee-yell vocals.

The tribute is on March 24, starting at 8:00. PM at the Cazbah Live Lounge, Avenida de Jerez, 29649, Las Lagunas de Mijas.

For more information call (+34) 602 53 57 10