Antonion Conte saving money by flying with Ryanair before Tottenham sacking?

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 12:20

Photo by sbonsi for Shutterstock

Antonio Conte took a Ryanair flight for a trip to Italy this week, a sign maybe that he saving money before he is sacked by Tottenham sometime this week.

Although Conte’s contract with Tottenham doesn’t end until June, it is widely believed that the Tottenham Manager will leave shortly.

Conte was this week heard to state that Tottenham “don’t play for something important.” The comment, he assured chairman, Daniel Levy was not levelled at the management team, but at the players themselves.

According to sources that spoke to the Guardian on Sunday, it wasn’t sure that enough players had confidence in the manager and that most of them would be happy to see Conte go.

Whilst it is difficult for Levy to continue with Conte in charge, he is aware that any in-work managers are not likely to become available until June. Ryan Mason who is part of Conte’s coaching staff is a candidate to take over as caretaker, which he did in April 2021 with the sacking of José Mourinho.

Contenders for the managerial role include Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique.

On Saturday Tottenham came out with a 3-3 draw with Southampton and their next game is against Everton on the 3rd of April.

Source:https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/20/antonio-conte-hanging-by-a-thread-as-spurs-begin-search-for-new-coach