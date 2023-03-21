Aptos (APT) Struggles to keep up with TMS Network’s (TMSN) Presale, while Solana (SOL) sees a drop in Value

By EWN • 21 March 2023 • 9:15

After the success of the TMS Network (TMSN) first stage of its presale, legacy tokens are struggling to keep up. The second stage of the presale is underway, and after selling out the full $500,000 allocation of the first stage, interest in TMS Network (TMSN) is ramping up.

But what does this mean for Aptos (APT) and Solana (SOL)? Three very different coins, but let’s take a look at how the market is behaving.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a new crypto that has all the industry and investors talking. A new Defi platform, but the first platform of its kind, that allows investors to trade all derivatives, including stocks, CFDs, forex, and over 500 cryptocurrencies.

TMS Network (TMSN) utilises blockchain technology to offer a secure, efficient, and transparent experience for its users. It’s a non-custodial portfolio management solution so users always have control of their funds, something people with money in the bank might start hoping for.

To trade on the TMS Network (TMSN), traders simply need to connect their wallets, and they will be able to trade with ease. They will need to use the $TMSN token, which is still very cheap during this second stage, and the benefits the token opens up far outweighs any other token utility.

You also get access to all of the social trading features, such as copy trading. This allows users to copy the trades of the most successful traders in real time. So, if you’re new to trading, it’s a great window into it.

If you’re a successful trader, put your trades open to be copied, and earn a nice commission. It’s a win-win all around, and it’s one of the reasons why TMS Network (TMSN) stands out from its Defi competitors.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a relatively new crypto that should really be moving the needle. Designed by former Meta employees, Aptos (APT) is a layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain that utilises smart contract programming language called Move, based on the language used by Meta when it was creating its stablecoin Diem.

The aim of Aptos (APT) is to help Web3 gain mainstream adoption thanks to its alleged 150k tps. And after raising hundreds of millions in its seed rounds, Aptos (APT) should be well established, but the price has failed to deceive even after launching in the market bottom of October last year.

Aptos (APT) certainly isn’t a lost cause, but with a lack of interest from investors, the developers need to somehow reignite some interest so investors don’t lose interest. Another worrying thing for Aptos (APT) investors is the circulating supply. To date, there are around 177m coins, but with a maximum supply of 1 billion, the developers can dilute the Aptos (APT) value more so than many other coins.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) was released in 2020 and was supposed to be the latest Ethereum killer. With its hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-History consensus model, the high throughput of transactions ensured plenty of investment came the way of Solana (SOL).

Last year was a terrible year for Solana (SOL) and its investors. The Solana (SOL) network was heavily linked with the FTX fraud, which ensured it suffered more than most coins. And then the Solana (SOL) network went through several outages, something a blockchain isn’t supposed to do.

This meant a lot of confidence was lost in Solana (SOL), and even though the bull market has risen, the Solana (SOL) price is still struggling

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido