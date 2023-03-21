By Anna Ellis • 21 March 2023 • 14:12
Arboleas Walk for Life 2023 will be held on Saturday, April 29. Image: Walk for Life Arboleas.
Sponsorship forms are available at Total Entertainment Albox and Arboleas or by emailing [email protected]
Walk for Life is a voluntary group committed to helping people with cancer. It obtained Charitable Status on 14 March 2014.
The charity is located in Arboleas in Almeria and has been operating for the past 10 years.
The Walk for Life committee meets regularly and remains in constant touch with each other to ensure they administer to the needs of their client base in a quick and conscientious manner.
All of the people the charity help are dealt with in the strictest of confidence. Walk for life has a data protection policy in line with current legislation.
To volunteer email: [email protected] or telephone (+34) 644 602 249.
If you require help email: [email protected] or telephone (+34) 643 63 81 77.
